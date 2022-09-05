Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 5th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $124.86 million and $1.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.35 or 0.07926527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00162139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00303592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00792721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00597114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001188 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

