NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.37 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $95.02 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

