Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $112,329.18 and $10.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00080556 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal.
Buying and Selling Netbox Coin
