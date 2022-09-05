Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Newton (NEW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $660,092.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

