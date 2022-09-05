NewYorkCoin Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $854,957.54 and $36.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00304112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001198 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

