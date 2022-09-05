Nexo Achieves Market Cap of $579.28 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Nexo has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $579.28 million and $16.52 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

