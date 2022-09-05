NFT Tops One Day Volume of $270,778.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. NFT has a market capitalization of $21.27 and $270,778.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

