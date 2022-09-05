NFTb Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, NFTb has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $94,742.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

Buying and Selling NFTb

