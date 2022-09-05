NFTPad Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTPad has a total market cap of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTPad alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.

NFTPad Coin Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

Buying and Selling NFTPad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.