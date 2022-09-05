NFTX One Day Volume Tops $47,295.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $29.55 or 0.00149529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $47,295.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

