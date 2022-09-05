Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.0675

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $3,121.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.