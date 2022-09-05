Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $111,188.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.07 or 0.08085331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00185999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00305942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00793947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00627772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001196 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,319,141,226 coins and its circulating supply is 9,752,141,226 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

