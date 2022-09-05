NitroEX (NTX) Trading Down 0% This Week

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, NitroEX has traded 0% lower against the dollar. NitroEX has a total market capitalization of $626,504.19 and approximately $32,178.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.
NitroEX Profile
NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.
NitroEX Coin Trading
