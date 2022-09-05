Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NRDXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux cut Nordex from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Nordex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nordex from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Nordex Stock Down 2.7 %

NRDXF stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Nordex has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

