Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $34,150.30 and $45.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.50 or 1.00146011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024733 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.