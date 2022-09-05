Nuco.cloud Market Cap Hits $521,973.90 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $521,973.90 and $36,843.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
