NULS One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $2.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

