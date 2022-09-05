NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

