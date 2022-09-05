Nxt (NXT) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $23,841.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016088 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003903 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
