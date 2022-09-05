Oasis Network Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $318.79 million and approximately $24.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000312 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082199 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.