Occam.Fi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.04 Million (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Occam.Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges. Occam.Fi has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $17,625.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00094467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00258072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020076 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Occam.Fi

OCC uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octoin is the international platform with the maximum number of investment tools for earning the money at the crypto market. The Octoin Leaders have managed to implement the main principle of the project which is to unite the world capital for the professional influence of the crypto markets. “

