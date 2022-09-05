Octopus Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,164.00 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $39,218.14 and $35,164.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol (CRYPTO:OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

