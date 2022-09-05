Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $343,253.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

