Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $343,253.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00834343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015609 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.