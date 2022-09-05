Odyssey Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $787,876.43 and $406,916.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

