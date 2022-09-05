Offshift Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $68,095.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.77 or 1.00109550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00064293 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024927 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

