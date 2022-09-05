OIN Finance (OIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,133.00

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $637,071.04 and approximately $11,133.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031201 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041027 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

