OIN Finance One Day Volume Reaches $18,512.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $624,845.54 and approximately $18,512.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030825 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083305 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

