Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.20.

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Okta by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 198,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

