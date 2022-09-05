Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Okta stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

