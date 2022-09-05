Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 518.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 285,417 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.