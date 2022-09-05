Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 151,032 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.