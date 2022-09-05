Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 151,032 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

