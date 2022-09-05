OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Target Global Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGAA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $4,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.