OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.63% of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,080,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GGAA stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

