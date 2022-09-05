OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Shares in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AEA-Bridges Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth about $34,829,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Performance

Shares of IMPX opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.