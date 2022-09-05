OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 40,000 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.11% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGVC. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $12,742,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.19.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

