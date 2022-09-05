OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $161,000 in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of C5 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXAC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

