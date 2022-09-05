OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $26,000 in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $310,000.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GHIXW stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44.

About Gores Holdings IX

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

