OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $279,000 in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

BRP Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $68.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.