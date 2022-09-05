OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $347,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at $3,476,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth about $13,278,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.