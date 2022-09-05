OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $395,000 in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.70% of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,888,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

BPAC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.06.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

