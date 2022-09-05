OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $430,000 in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.46% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $489,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,420,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLD opened at $9.87 on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.