OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $494,000 in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.99% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRLH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,234,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $123,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

PRLH stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.