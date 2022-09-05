OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $496,000 in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.67% of Ahren Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,969,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

Ahren Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AHRN stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Ahren Acquisition Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

