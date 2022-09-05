OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $199,000 Investment in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Forbion European Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FRBN opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

