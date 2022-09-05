OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $249,000 Investment in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sizzle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZL opened at $10.05 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

