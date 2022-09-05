OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $349,000 Investment in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.14% of McLaren Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLAI. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $16,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAI opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

About McLaren Technology Acquisition

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

