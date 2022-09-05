OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.13% of 7 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $329,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

SVNA stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

