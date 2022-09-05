OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.08% of Cartica Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,499,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CITE stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Further Reading

