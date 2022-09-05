OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.11% of bleuacacia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. bleuacacia ltd has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

