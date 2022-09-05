OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the 1st quarter worth $2,010,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000.

Get LatAmGrowth SPAC alerts:

LatAmGrowth SPAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LATGU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Company Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LatAmGrowth SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.